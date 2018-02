Nacimiento de pulpo causa furor en Internet

Here’s your daily squee! Our octopus laid eggs and we had several hatch! While we are cautiously optimistic, it is common for octopuses to lay over one hundred eggs in its clutch to ensure at least one makes it to adulthood. Thankfully, these little critters are going to receive the best possible chance from our incredible animal care team.

Posted by Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center on Tuesday, February 6, 2018