Graban en Perú a rata… ¡bañándose!

To all the media who is concerned about the rat taking a shower:Many of you have asked if it is animal abuse, NO it's Not, why? Because the rat is normal taking a shower, he is not running around desperately. I need to say: Do I bother you everytime you eat rat's meat or dog's meat at some restaurants? If you are worried because a rat was filmed taking a shower, why do some of you KILL RATS everytime you find them under your sofas? why do MANY of you do NOT CARE about poverty and hunger in the world? Why don't you feed the poor on the streets? Why do some of you are racist or do not take care of the environment? IF YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT what I said, start thinking on my words, that's the only way we could make a better world. Thanks.Disclaimer: These photos are exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615

Posted by Akaso? on Saturday, January 27, 2018